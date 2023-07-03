Mumbai airport sees rise in check-in bag rejection as passengers pack prohibited items

According to Mumbai airport, E-cigars were the most prominent prohibited item found in check-in bags.

Passengers travelling through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai are trying to carry more prohibited items in check-in bags in the last five months, data from Mumbai International Airport shows.

"The rate of rejection of check-in bags at Mumbai Airport has risen to 0.73 percent in May 2023, from 0.31 percent in December 2022," a spokesperson of Mumbai Airport said.

They added that between January and May 2023, airport authorities found 41,271 prohibited items in the check-in bags of customers. Furthermore, every month between January and May has seen a subsequent rise in prohibited items being carried by passengers.

Around 5,038 prohibited items were found in the check-in baggage of customers in January; this number rose to 5,978 in February, 8,985 in March, 9,225 in April, and 12,045 in May, data collected by Mumbai Airport shows.

While the rise in prohibited items found initially was increasing with the rise in air passenger traffic till March, despite a slight fall in air passenger traffic in April and May, there has not been a fall in passengers increasingly packing prohibited items into check-in bags.

Mumbai Airport handled 16,09,900 check-in bags in December 2022, which rose to 19,76,264 in January, then fell to 19,29,467 in February, 19,07,596 in March, 17,95,438 in April, and 16,31,800 in May.

According to Mumbai airport, E-cigars were the most prominent prohibited item found in check-in bags, followed by lighters, power banks and copra (dry coconut).

Passengers attempted to carry 15,283 E-cigars in check-in bags in the past five months, around 11,761 were recovered from check-in bags in the last five months and 7,582 were seized in the same period.

Mumbai Airport also recovered 3,683 dry coconuts from check-in bags of passengers in the last five months.

"Many of the prohibited items such as dry coconut, e-cigarettes, thermometers, and electronics containing large lithium batteries may seem harmless. But these items could cause serious safety hazards if mishandled or stored improperly," an airport spokesperson said.