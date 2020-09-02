172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mumbai-airport-expected-to-become-a-core-domestic-international-hub-adani-enterprises-5788131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai airport expected to become a core domestic, international hub: Adani Enterprises

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) on August 31 said it will acquire a controlling interest in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

Moneycontrol News
MIAL (Representative Image)
MIAL (Representative Image)

The Mumbai airport is expected to become an important domestic and international hub among rising passenger traffic, Adani Enterprises said.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a unit of Adani enterprises, on August 31 said it will acquire a controlling interest in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

"It is expected to be the nation’s leading airport as well as a core domestic and international hub as passenger traffic across our country grows 5-fold and India builds 200 additional airports to handle over 1 billion domestic and international passengers across the Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, majority of which will connect to Mumbai," Adani Enterprises said in a statement.

Also read: Mumbai International airport under his belt, Gautam Adani set to duel with GMR for top operator slot

The company estimates that during this period, India's top 30 cities will require two airports each.

Adani Enterprises commended the GVK Group "for having built such an outstanding airport". GVK Airport Developers currently owns a 50.5 percent stake in MIAL.

After acquiring a controlling interest in MIAL, AAHL will add two more airports (Mumbai airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport) to their current portfolio of six airports.

"We therefore see airports as a powerful engine to drive local
economic development as well as act as a critical lever to help converge the tier 1 cities with the tier 2 and tier 3 cities in a hub and spoke model," Adani Enterprises said in the statement.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 01:32 pm

