Mumbai airport adds five Tier-II domestic destinations to network in August

A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has reintroduced five domestic routes to Tier-II markets by starting flights to Bareilly, Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ajmer and Porbandar.

The airport now offers four weekly flights to Bareilly, five weekly flights to Tirupati, three weekly flights to Vishakhapatnam, three flights to Ajmer, and seven flights to Porbandar, Adani Airport Holdings, the company managing MIAL, said in a press release on August 5.

The flights to Bareilly will be operated by IndiGo, Air India will operate the flight to Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam, and SpiceJet will operate the flights to Ajmer and Porbandar.

The new flights are launched at a time when the Indian aviation industry is slowly trying to increase flying capacity and looking to add routes in order to encourage passengers to travel more.

"With the government extending flying capacity to 65 percent, CSMIA has witnessed a surge in travel to the Tier-II markets," an official from CSMIA said.