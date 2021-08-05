MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mumbai airport adds five Tier-II domestic destinations to network in August

The airport now offers four weekly flights to Bareilly, five weekly flights to Tirupati, three weekly flights to Vishakhapatnam, three flights to Ajmer, and seven flights to Porbandar.

August 05, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has reintroduced five domestic routes to Tier-II markets by starting flights to Bareilly, Vishakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ajmer and Porbandar.

The airport now offers four weekly flights to Bareilly, five weekly flights to Tirupati, three weekly flights to Vishakhapatnam, three flights to Ajmer, and seven flights to Porbandar, Adani Airport Holdings, the company managing MIAL, said in a press release on August 5.

The flights to Bareilly will be operated by IndiGo, Air India will operate the flight to Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam, and SpiceJet will operate the flights to Ajmer and Porbandar.

The new flights are launched at a time when the Indian aviation industry is slowly trying to increase flying capacity and looking to add routes in order to encourage passengers to travel more.

"With the government extending flying capacity to 65 percent, CSMIA has witnessed a surge in travel to the Tier-II markets," an official from CSMIA said.
Tags: #Air India #airlines #Covid-19 #domestic air passenger traffic #IndiGo #Mumbai International Airport #pandemic #SpiceJet
first published: Aug 5, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.