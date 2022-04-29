 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Mumbai AC local train fare to be slashed by 50%: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

PTI
Apr 29, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Representative image

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent.

Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-condition local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai AC local train
first published: Apr 29, 2022 03:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.