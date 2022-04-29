English
    Mumbai AC local train fare to be slashed by 50%: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

    The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

    The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

    The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said.

    The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent.

    Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

    Around 80 air-condition local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai AC local train
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 03:27 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.