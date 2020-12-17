MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Multiples Private Equity Fund, persons acting in concert sell 2.17% stake in PVR for Rs 176.5 crore

As per a regulatory filing, Multiples Private Equity Fund, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity FII I Ltd, Plenty CI Fund I Ltd and Plenty CI FII I Ltd, sold 12,00,000 shares in the open market.

PTI
December 17, 2020 / 12:16 PM IST
PVR | GEM Equity has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 1,315.11 per share on the NSE.

PVR | GEM Equity has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 1,315.11 per share on the NSE.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiples Private Equity Fund and persons acting in concert (PACs) have trimmed stake in multiplex chain operator PVR by selling 12 lakh shares representing 2.17 percent stake in the open market for an estimated sum of over Rs 176.50 crore.

As per a regulatory filing, Multiples Private Equity Fund, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity FII I Ltd, Plenty CI Fund I Ltd and Plenty CI FII I Ltd, sold 12,00,000 shares in the open market.

The shares were sold on December 11, 2020; and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at Rs 1,470.92 apiece on the day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 176.51 crore.

Multiples Private Equity Fund and PACs held 11.88 percent stake in PVR earlier. It has now come down to 9.71 percent.

Last month, PVR had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Close

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.67 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its total income was at Rs 110.61 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 979.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
PTI
TAGS: ##Business #Companies #ILFS #Uday Kotak #Business
first published: Dec 17, 2020 12:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.