 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

At least five killed, six injured after shooting in downtown Louisville: Police

Reuters
Apr 10, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Police say 5 killed in downtown Louisville shooting. The shooter is dead

Representative image

Five people were dead after a shooting attack in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near its Slugger Field baseball stadium on Monday, the city's police department said.

A short while after confirming the attack, police said in a statement that the shooter had been "neutralized" and was no longer a threat, without giving further details. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the five dead.

The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area. The FBI said its agents had responded to the scene.

Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.