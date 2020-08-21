Multi-level car parking to come up in Nabi Karim area in central Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) are planning to jointly develop a multi-level car parking facility at Nabi Karim in central Delhi for over 3,000 cars.

The car parking facility will be a part of an integrated station complex at Nabi Karim.

While an interchange facility for the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor and the proposed Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor of Phase 4 will be underground, a six-storey car parking facility along with a three-storey commercial complex will be constructed above the station structure. The parking facility will be fully automated, a source in DMRC said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the project between DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and North DMC’s Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on August 21. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (through video conferencing) and the Mayor of North DMC Jai Prakash.

As part of the scope of work, DMRC will construct the integrated sub-structure for the station and North DMC will construct the super structure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through the concessionaire. They will also operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block, DMRC said.

The Metro station will consist of four underground levels. Above the surface, three floors will be used for commercial purposes and six will be utilised for parking. The total land area would be around 25,000 square metres located at Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said.

DMRC had identified this piece of land to construct an interchange station. North DMC, which owns the land, also had plans for a multi-level parking cum commercial facility. After a series of meetings, a solution was found by combining the two projects as an integrated complex.

DMRC had earlier constructed a multi-level parking facility at the New Delhi Metro station of the Airport Express Line.