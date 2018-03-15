App
Mar 15, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukund Rajan, head of Tata Sons' international operations, may leave by month-end

Mukund Rajan took charge of the international operations at Tata Sons in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mukund Rajan, who heads Tata Sons' international operations, could exit the company by the end of the month, according to a Business Standard report.

A consortium, backed by TPG Capital and led by Mukund Rajan, has offered  $1 billion for assets and related businesses owned by  Tata Teleservices Ltd. unit,  Bloomberg reported in January.

Tata Communications and TPG Capital are bidding for Tata Teleservices.

The TPG Capital bid is "off the table", an insider told Business Standard.

related news

Rajan denied he was quitting the group but told Business Standard  that he would lead the TPG Capital initiative, if it bagged the fibre optic business. Otherwise he would continue with Tata Group.

A spokesperson told the paper that talks of Rajan's exit were "speculation".

Some of Tata Communications' board member are against the bid, the report said. Even the government is not too keen on proposing an offer.

"The Indian government, which owns a 26 per cent stake in Tata Communications, is not inclined to take on more debt to take over the project," a source told Business Standard.

Mukund Rajan took charge of the international operations at Tata Sons in 2017. He joined the Tata Group in the 1990s.

He was previously chief brand custodian and a member of group executive council.

