you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries now among top 100 global companies

RIL has been ranked 96th on the Fortune Global 500 list released by Fortune on August 11, the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) has secured a spot in the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list, with a revenue of $86.2 billion.

It has been ranked 96th in the 2020 list released by Fortune on August 11, the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list. Companies are ranked by Fortune basis their total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2020.

Other Indian firms that have featured on the list include Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at rank 309, Tata Motors at 337, and Rajesh Exports at 462, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) at 151 and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) at 190.

Meanwhile, India's top lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has gained 15 ranks to feature at the 221st position.

In the 2012 Fortune 500 global ranking, Reliance had broken into the top 100 list where it emerged at the 99th spot. However, it slipped in the years that followed only to rank 215th in 2016.

At the top of the 2020 list is American retail giant Walmart with a revenue of $524 billion. Meanwhile, the next three spots were secured by Chinese companies-- Sinopec Group ($407 billion), State Grid ($384 billion), and China National Petroleum ($379 billion).

The fifth and sixth positions on the ranking were held by British-Dutch multinational Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi oil giant Aramco, respectively.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Business #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries

