Mukesh Ambani, wife, children marginally raise shares in Reliance Industries

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children have marginally raised their personal shareholding in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) by acquiring some shares of another promoter group entity. Overall, the promoter group shareholding in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate remains unchanged at 47.45 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Devarshi Commercials LLP, a promoter group company, sold down its shareholding to Ambani family and other promoter group firms, Tattvam Enterprises LLP and Samarjit Enterprises LLP. Post the transaction, Devarshi Commercials LLP will hold 8.01 percent stake, down from 11.21 percent.

Mukesh Ambani, who personally held 72.31 lakh shares or 0.11 percent of RIL, raised his holding to 75 lakh or 0.12 percent.

His wife, Nita too raised shareholding to 75 lakh from 67.96 lakh.

Twins Akash and Isha who held about 67.2 lakh shares, too have raised their holding to 75 lakh.

Youngest of the three siblings, Anant, who had only 2 lakh shares in RIL, will raise his holding to 75 lakh.

This is the first time that Mukesh Ambani, his wife, and three children will hold an equal number of shares of RIL. Previously, Mukesh held the highest, followed by wife Nita, son Akash, and daughter Isha. Anant had the least number of shares in the company.

According to the filing, Tattvam Enterprises will raise shareholding to 8.01 percent from 6.81 percent while Samarjit Enterprises would see interest rising to 1.83 percent from just 200 shares.

"The proposed transfers are only amongst the existing persons belonging to promoter and promoter group," the filing said adding the transaction was through an inter-se transfer of shares among the promoters and promoter group firms.

No reason for the transfer of shares was given.

Devarshi Commercials LLP was the single biggest shareholder among the promoter group firms.

Now, Srichakra Commercials LLP will be biggest shareholder with 11.17 percent stake.