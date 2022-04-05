Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes 2022 list of India's 10 richest billionaires

Reliance Industries Ltd chief Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot on Forbes' list of India's 10 richest billionaires. He was closely followed by Adani Group head Gautam Adani, while HCL Technologies chairman emeritus Shiv Nadar secured the third spot.

The top three rankings in the Forbes' 2022 list remain unchanged from the previous year. As per the report, Ambani's total wealth stood at $90.7 billion, up 7 percent from the last fiscal. Apart from being the individual with the highest net worth in India, Ambani is also the richest person in Asia and the tenth wealthiest in the world.

Adani, who is behind Ambani in the Forbes list, is also the second richest person in Asia with a total net worth of $90 billion.

India's vaccine pioneer Cyrus Poonawalla, whose Serum Institute of India (SII) was at the forefront of producing jabs against COVID-19, was placed fourth with an estimated net worth of $24.3 billion.

D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani, who entered the list of world's 100 richest individuals last year, was ranked fifth with a net worth of $20 billion.

ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal, who has a net worth of $17.9 billion was ranked sixth. OP Jindal Group matriarch Savitri Jindal ($17.7 billion) was ranked seventh, Aditya Birla Group chief Kumar Birla ($16.5 billion) eighth, Sun Pharmaceuticals head Dilip Shanghvi ($15.6 billion) ninth and Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak ($14.3 billion) tenth.

The number of billionaires in India rose from 140 last year to a record high of 166, the Forbes report said. The last fiscal also witnessed a spree of initial public offerings, with over 60 companies cumulatively raising around $15.6 billion.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.