Mukesh Ambani richest Indian 10th year in a row

As per the Hurun India Rich List, Mukesh Ambani has wealth of Rs 7,18,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani has wealth of Rs 7,18,000 crore, making him the richest man in the country.

Mukesh Ambani has wealth of Rs 7,18,000 crore, making him the richest man in the country.

 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 for the 10th year in a row.

Mukesh Ambani has wealth of Rs 7,18,000 crore, making him the richest man in the country.

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, is the second on the list, earning over Rs 1,000 crore a day over the past year.

Four businessmen made it to the top 10 for the first time - ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group, Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Shantilal Adani and Jay Chaudhry, founder of Zscaler.

Across 119 cities, 1,007 individuals  have wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore each, according to the list.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth, said, "The rising wealth creation documented in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 is a reflection of the robust foundation of the Indian businesses and the confidence they command from their respective stakeholders. Key facts from the list that stand out for us are the rise of women wealth creators, the reduction in average age, and the inclusion of Tier 2 cities such as Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Faridabad and Ludhiana in the top 20. For us at IIFL Wealth, these factors are already translating into newer solutions and strategies around the wealth management business."

Here are the 10 richest Indians, as ranked by IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021:
RankingNameWealth (in INR crore)
1Mukesh Ambani & family7,18,000
2Gautam Adani & family5,05,900
3Shiv Nadar & family2,36,600
4SP Hinduja & family2,20,000
5LN Mittal & family1,74,400
6Cyrus S Poonawalla & family1,63,700
7Radhakishan Damani & family1,54,300
8Vinod Shantilal Adani & family1,31,600
9Kumar Mangalam Birla & family1,22,200
10Jay Chaudhry1,21,600
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance
first published: Sep 30, 2021 02:01 pm

