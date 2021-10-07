Mukesh Ambani retains top slot on Forbes Rich List with $92-billion wealth

This is the 14th consecutive time that Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $92.7 billion. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Mukesh Ambani retained the top slot on the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $92.7 billion.

This is the 14th consecutive time the 64-year-old Reliance Industries Chairman has sat at the top of the list of 100 richest Indians. His net worth was $88.7 billion last year.

Rounding up the top five are Adani Ports and SEZ chief Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion), HCL Technologies' Shiv Nadar ($31 billion), Avenue Supermarts' Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion) and Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion).

Poonawalla replaced Ashok Leyland owners Hinduja brothers this year. The Hindujas have gone down to the 15th spot this year with assets of $14 billion.

This year has seen a number of new entrants and many others retaining and even buliding on to their positions. Savitri Jindal has re-entered the top 10 club with $18 billion. Four pharma billionaires on the list this year saw their wealth erode.

Despite being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020 and various levels of lockdowns, India's richest increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent – now worth $775 billion.

You can see the complete Forbes India Rich List 2021 here.

The list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies as of September 17, 2021. It ranks family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as Bajaj and Godrej.

The list also includes foreign citizens with business, residential or other ties to the country, or citizens who don’t reside in India but have significant business or other ties to the country such as the Hinduja brothers and Lakshmi Mittal.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.