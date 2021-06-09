Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani surpass China’s richest in billionaire list

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (file image)

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group founder and Chairman Gautam Adani have overtaken Chinese billionaires like Jack Ma in the global wealth rankings.

According to data by Bloomberg, Ambani and Adani’s wealth has jumped to $84 billion and $78 billion respectively, making them Asia’s richest businesspersons.

Ambani is the 12th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani is ranked 14th.

Except for French nationals LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault (2nd) and world's richest woman Françoise Bettencourt Meyers (10th), heiress of one of the principal L'Oréal shareholders Liliane Henriette Charlotte Bettencourt, all others above Ambani on the list are Americans.

Zhong Shanshan, the founder and chairperson of the Nongfu Spring beverage company and owner of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, is the richest Chinese on the list. On June 9, Shanshan was ranked 15th on the list, just behind Adani.

Tencent founder and CEO Ma Huateng (21st), Alibaba Group's Jack Ma (27th) and CEO of e-commerce company Pinduoduo Colin Huang (32nd) were other Chinese nationals on the list.

Wipro's Azim Premji and HCL founder and chairman Shiv Nadar are 43rd and 70th on the list, respectively.

However, there were more Chinese billionaires in the top-100 as compared to Indians.

With a net worth of $190 billion, the list is topped by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk, known for multiple ventures such as SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company is third.

Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were fourth and fifth, respectively.

