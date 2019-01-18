App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani outlines plans for e-commerce foray

Ambani said that the platform will be first rolled out in Gujarat, hinting at tough competition ahead for Amazon and Walmart.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced plans to launch a new e-commerce venture at the 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18.

Ambani said that the foray, "the second mega mission for India", will be first rolled out in Gujarat, hinting at tough competition ahead for Amazon and Walmart. The first mega venture for the company was Reliance Jio that caused ripples in the country's telecom industry.

The planned e-commerce venture, powered by Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, would be a platform to empower 12 lakh shopkeepers and retailers, he said.

"Jio’s network is fully 5G ready; which means Gujarat will continue to remain on the forefront of digital connectivity for years to come," Ambani said.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani

