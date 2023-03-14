Mudra loans show mid-sized enterprises in India are flooded with women entrepreneurs: Smriti Irani

Women entrepreneurs are key stakeholders of India's mid-sized enterprises, as reflected in the data related to Mudra loans, suggested Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani, while addressing CNBC TV-18's 'Future Female Forward' summit in New Delhi on March 14.

"Economies that have strongly shown resilience are ones where mid-sized enterprises are plenty", and "Mudra loans show that mid-sized enterprises in India are flooded with women entrepreneurs", Irani was reported as saying by the news channel.

The minister was among the keynote speakers at the summit organised to discuss and develop dialogue around the subject of gender parity.

Irani's statement comes four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post budget webinar that nearly 70 percent beneficiaries of Mudra or Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency scheme loans are women.

Moneycontrol News