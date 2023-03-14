Mudra loans show mid-sized enterprises in India are flooded with women entrepreneurs: Smriti Irani

Irani also pointed out that "90 million women in India participate in economic development through 8 million self-help groups".

Women entrepreneurs are key stakeholders of India's mid-sized enterprises, as reflected in the data related to Mudra loans, suggested Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani, while addressing CNBC TV-18's 'Future Female Forward' summit in New Delhi on March 14.

"Economies that have strongly shown resilience are ones where mid-sized enterprises are plenty", and "Mudra loans show that mid-sized enterprises in India are flooded with women entrepreneurs", Irani was reported as saying by the news channel.

The minister was among the keynote speakers at the summit organised to discuss and develop dialogue around the subject of gender parity.

Irani's statement comes four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post budget webinar that nearly 70 percent beneficiaries of Mudra or Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency scheme loans are women.

Data shared in the Parliament by the government, last year, also noted that women comprised of 68 percent beneficiaries of the Rs 32 lakh crore loans given under the Mudra programme.

Irani also pointed out that "90 million women in India participate in economic development through 8 million self-help groups". The minister further said that empowering women from tribal belts of the country "requires tech in local languages".

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, while addressing the event, said the country cannot be a $5 trillion economy "without including women". "By 2047, we should ensure that 50 percent of job and wealth creating is women-led," he added.

There is a need to "charge 2 percent less tax on women", and provide "higher interest rates to parents depositing money in account of daughters", added Kant, who is the former CEO of the Centre's top-most think-tank NITI Aayog.