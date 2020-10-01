172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mubadala-reliance-retail-deal-here-are-the-5-key-takeaways-5912381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mubadala-Reliance Retail deal | Here are the 5 key takeaways

Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.4 percent equity stake in Reliance Industries (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) on a fully diluted basis

Moneycontrol News

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore to secure 1.4 percent in the retail unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).

This latest investment — with Silver Lake's co-investors and General Atlantic, is the fifth in three weeks — values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing.

Here are five key things to know about this deal:

Close

>> This is the second significant investment by Mubadala in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.2 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

related news

>> Mubadala is billed as the second-biggest state investor after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. It has more than 50 businesses and investments in over 50 countries.

>> Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.4 percent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures on a fully diluted basis.

>> Investor interest in Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RRVL, has been amplifying in the past few weeks. Besides the Silver Lake investments, India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retail business has also collected Rs 5,550 crore from US buyout firm KKR & Co and Rs 3,675 crore from private equity firm General Atlantic.

>> Mubadala’s portfolio spans advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, metals and mining, pharmaceutical and medical technology, renewable energy and utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.