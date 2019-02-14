Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

MTNL's December quarter loss widens to Rs 832.26 cr

PTI
State-owned MTNL on Thursday reported widening of its standalone loss to Rs 832.26 crore for the three months ended December 2018, compared to about Rs 639 crore in the year ago period.

The loss during the third quarter of FY19 was a tad lower than losses sustained in the previous sequential quarter (ended September) of about Rs 859 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Total income of the telecom PSU, which operates telephony services in Delhi and Mumbai, stood at Rs 692.42 crore, 18.7 per cent lower than Rs 852.64 crore notched in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,524.6 crore as against Rs 1,491.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #MTNL #Results

