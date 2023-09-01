English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MTNL signs MoU with BSNL for pan-India services, share up 12%

    MTNL has said the agreement will pave the way for synergy of operations between the two public sector companies

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
    nbjhb

    MTNL-BSNL tieup

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide pan-India telecom services on August 31.

    In a filing to the exchanges on September 1, MTNL said that the MoU with BSNL will pave the way for synergy of operations between the two public sector companies in the country.

    The MoU will also provide a broad framework for the implementation of decisions taken by the Cabinet in its meeting held on July 27, the release added.

    Reacting to the news, MTNL shares closed the day at Rs 12.20, up 12 percent from the previous day's close.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BSNL #MTNL
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 04:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!