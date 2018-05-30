MTNL Q4 net loss widens to Rs 900 cr

State-run telecom operator MTNL today reported widening of standalone net loss to around Rs 900 crore in the quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 634.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of MTNL on a standalone basis declined by 31.4 per cent to Rs 660.02 crore in the last quarter of 2017-18 from Rs 963.12 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

For year ended March 31, 2018, the loss of MTNL on a standalone basis widened to Rs 2,973.03 crore from Rs 2,941.08 crore it posted a year ago.

Total annual income of the loss making firm on standalone basis declined by 12.27 per cent to Rs 3,116.42 crore for fiscal year (FY) 2018 from Rs 3,552.46 crore it recorded at the end of financial year 2016-17.

On consolidated basis, MTNL reported widening of annual loss to Rs 2,970.91 crore for financial year 2017-18 from a loss of Rs 2,936.05 crore it posted in the preceding fiscal.

The consolidated total income of the company for financial year 2017-18 declined by around 12 per cent to Rs 3,217.2 crore from Rs 3,654.69 crore it posted for previous fiscal.

Shares of MTNL today closed 1.48 per cent lower at Rs 16.65 a unit on the BSE today.