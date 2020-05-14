App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSMEs want global tenders to be compulsorily replaced

The move is aimed at protecting MSMEs adversely affected due to the lockdown and to ensure assured demand for their products and services

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative image
Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced that the government will henceforth not buy goods or services valued less than Rs 200 crore from foreign suppliers. For this purpose, the general financial rules (GFR) will be amended to disallow global tender enquiries.

The move is aimed at protecting MSMEs adversely affected due to the novel coronavirus-led lockdown and to ensure assured demand for their products and services.

Close

While the details of the notification are yet to be revealed, the MSME industry remains wary of the move as local subsidiaries of global companies incorporated in India could also be included, which could defeat the purpose of the move.

related news

"Most MNCs operate in India through their subsidiaries. While the notification for global tenders is not out yet, if there is no specification for compulsory procurement through MSMEs, then it will not benefit small businesses. Without a specific order, local subsidiaries of global companies could continue to be treated the same way," says Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME).

The General Financial Rules comprises rules and procedures for government procurement. This includes specific rules on procurement of goods and services and contract management.

Under the existing guidelines for purchase, amended in May 2017, government agencies were required to procure goods and services worth less than Rs 50 lakh from local suppliers.

At present, the policy covers only public procurement by central government and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Union government also runs a portal called Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which allows MSMEs to sell their products. This enables government departments to meet the mandatory procurement goal of 25 percent from MSMEs and a sub-target of 4 percent procurement of  goods and services from MSME entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities.

According to the GeM website, nearly 319,000 sellers have registered on it. Orders worth Rs 38,905 crore in gross merchandise value have been facilitated via GeM. Of this, around 68,286 are MSME sellers and they carried out transactions worth Rs 20,263 crore

Through amendments to the GFR, the government can increase the percentage of compulsory procurement from MSMEs which would enable them to tide over the current crises that has led to payments and working capital issues.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #government #India #MSME

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbus must be 'resized' to tackle crisis, bosses told: Sources

Airbus must be 'resized' to tackle crisis, bosses told: Sources

Social distancing is no reason to stop service learning – just do it online

Social distancing is no reason to stop service learning – just do it online

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.