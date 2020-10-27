MSMEs suffered 'triple whammy' during COVID lockdown; reverse migration added to woes

India’s micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) suffered a ‘triple whammy’ because of the COVID lockdown in India. Along with other factors, massive reverse migration too took a toll on the MSMEs, said the central bank in a report.

“The lockdown was a triple whammy for the MSME sector in India – supply disruption; domestic demand shock; and external demand decline,” said the RBI.

India has 63.4 million MSMEs which contribute significantly to the country’s economy. The sector accounts for 45 per cent of manufacturing output, more than 40 per cent of exports and employs about 120 million people.

“MSMEs have taken a bigger hit than other sectors, particularly because of the spatial distribution of the pandemic that is skewed towards states with a higher share of MSMEs, more so micro and small enterprises,” RBI said in the report.

India began the lockdown in the last week of March as the pandemic struck the country. The lockdown severely hurt supply lines and consumer behaviour, weighing heavily on the economy. Businesses have not recovered fully since then.

MSMEs also employ a large share of informal labourers. The lockdown and reverse migration impacted MSME productivity, with severe implications for the states with MSME concentration, the RBI said.

State-wise data revealed the top 11 states accounting for around 82 per cent of employment in 2019-20 also have a high incidence of COVID-19 cases and are witnessing the brunt of reverse migration, the RBI said citing studies.

Reverse migration

COVID-19 led to large migrations during 2020, establishing a link with epidemiology, the report said. The nationwide lockdown imposed job losses, prompting migrant labourers to return from cities to native places. “The resulting transmission of the virus to rural areas added to transitory rural unemployment, besides causing labour shortages in urban areas,” the central bank said citing reports.

A sizeable fraction of India’s workforce currently consists of inter-state migrants, mainly labourers. Inter-state, intra-state, inter-district and intra-district migrants (including migrant labourers) increased from 309.3 million in 2001 to 449.9 million in 2011, of which inter-state migrants (including migrant labourers) increased from 41.1 million in 2001 to 54.2 million in 2011, the RBI said.

“Since 2011, the inter-state migration has been reported to have grown annually by around 9 million up to 2016, though reliable point estimates are unavailable in the absence of a robust data collection system,” the RBI said.

Over the decades, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar have been the major out-migration states, followed closely by Rajasthan and Odisha. The major in-migration states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal16 (Chart III.15), the RBI said, adding COVID-19 switched the sources and destinations of migrant labourers.

The government has responded with a slew of measures to make sure liquidity availability to MSMEs during the pandemic. As part of the economic package, it launched a Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs under which the government offered a guarantee to the principal and interest amount to banks for on-lending to MSMEs.

Under the scheme, banks have so far sanctioned Rs 1.87 lakh crore to MSMEs.

The government also announced the provision of Rs20,000 crore as subordinated debt to those MSMEs that are classified as stressed or with non-performing assets (NPA).

MSMEs are critical for the Indian economy as they are major employers to a large section of informal sector employees. These firms do not have large cash cushion unlike big firms, hence these companies are more prone to the impact of an economic slowdown.