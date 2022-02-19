English
    MSMEs, startups, all sections of businesses to benefit from India-UAE trade pact: Piyush Goyal

    The pact will not only enhance India's commercial ties with the Emirati nation, but also provide an "entry point" in several parts of Africa and the Middle East, Goyal said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
    Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Image: Moneycontrol

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Image: Moneycontrol


    The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), that has been inked with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will benefit the startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and all sections of the country's businesses, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on February 19.

    The pact was signed by Goyal and the UAE’s Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 18.

    The agreement, according to an official statement, will provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.

    Elaborating on the benefits of CEPA, Goyal told reporters in Mumbai that the pact will not only enhance India's commercial ties with the Emirati nation but also provide an "entry point" in several parts of Africa and the Middle East.

    "UAE is strategically located. It has emerged as a trading hub for the countries in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East," Goyal said.

    The minister reiterated the target of achieving double two-way trade of $100 billion or Rs 7.5 lakh crore through the implementation of the pact with the UAE.

    "Our MSMEs, startups, farmers, traders, and all sections of businesses will gain hugely with opening up of new markets. Big opportunities await our large skilled workforce," he said.

    Government officials who spoke to news agency PTI on February 18, shortly after the deal was inked, said it will ensure substantial net gains for India, particularly in labor-intensive industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, agricultural, engineering products, medical devices, and automobiles.

    They said 90 percent of the Indian exports, in terms of value, to the UAE will get market access at zero duty from day one of the entry into force of the agreement.

    Zero duty will be applicable within five to 10 years on an additional nine percent of the trade value for products such as electronic goods, chemicals, and petrochemicals, articles of stone, cement, ceramics, and machinery.

    The UAE is also offering immediate duty elimination on over 80 percent of its tariff lines corresponding to 90 percent of India’s exports in value terms, according to the provisions.

    The CEPA covers trade in goods, rules of origin, trade in services, technical barriers to trade, dispute settlement, telecom, customs procedures, pharmaceutical, digital trade, and cooperation in other areas.

    The officials said that for the first time in a trade agreement, a separate annex on pharmaceuticals has been incorporated to facilitate access to Indian pharmaceutical products.

    They said CEPA is likely to benefit about $26 billion worth of Indian products that are currently subjected to five percent import duty by the UAE.

    With PTI inputs
    Tags: #CEPA #India-UAE FTA #Piyush Goyal #United Arab Emirates (UAE)
