    MSMEs not to face credit access problems if proposals are bankable, says UCO Bank official

    Mid and small-sized companies will get credit access if the proposals are clear and bankable, said a senior banker on June 28.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    MSME

    Banks frequently receive incomplete documents from MSMEs, a top banker has said.

    For bankers, MSMEs are one of the core areas. If MSMEs make bankable proposals, credit access will be made available, said Ambikanand Jha, GM & Zonal Head of UCO Bank during the Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in Delhi.

    He further added that banks frequently witnessed incomplete documents at the time of proposals.

    "Sometimes MSME guys are not clear about their company numbers, whenever we asked they pass them on to their CAs, which looks bad," added Jha.

    The medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector in West Bengal received bank loans aggregating Rs 1.20 lakh crore from banks during the last financial year, an official said on Tuesday.

    Nearly 90 lakh MSME units are functioning in the state, employing close to 1.35 crore people, state MSME secretary Rajesh Pandey said.
    "The MSME sector in West Bengal received loans worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore from banks in the last financial year. While each MSME unit has an employment potential of 25 to 40 people per Rs one crore invested, the same is only five to ten people for large-scale units. This is why the MSME sector commands so much importance in West Bengal," he said at an event here.

    first published: Jun 28, 2023 08:03 pm