MSME sector can play crucial role in realising vision of self-reliant India: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi

Emphasising that the strength of Indian supply chains should be utilised to full capacity, Sarangi said the MSME sector can play a "crucial role" in realising the vision of a "self-reliant India".

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 06:54 PM IST
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on December 18 said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector can play a crucial role in realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.

The Minister of State for MSMEs said the government fully understands the importance and contribution of MSMEs for the nation, and is fully committed to support the growth of the sector to reach its full potential.

Emphasising that the strength of Indian supply chains should be utilised to full capacity, Sarangi said the MSME sector can play a "crucial role" in realising the vision of a "self-reliant India".

Addressing a virtual conference organised by Assocham, the minister said, "The MSME sector plays a pivotal role in the growth of the nation. Corona, because of which lockdown had to be enforced, gave a massive blow to the industry including MSMEs, and to deal with this Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore." "The Indian government revised the definition of MSMEs, bringing it in line with global standards, a move that will help MSMEs to scale up and generate more employment," he added.

He observed that with the government increasing opportunities for local MSMEs and reducing their dependence on imports, Indian MSMEs will be able to scale up operations and gain higher market share across various sectors.
first published: Dec 18, 2020 06:55 pm

