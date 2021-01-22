MSME SAMPARK: 800% rise in job seekers against 10% increase in recruiters in 12 months

The data sourced from MSME SAMPARK indicates a glaring gap between the number of jobseekers and the recruiters.

The number of jobseekers has jumped a massive 800 percent in around 12 months whereas the number of recruiters registered with the job portal has risen by only 10 percent during the same period.

As of January 22, the job portal has 4,68,837 registered job seekers against 5,955 recruiters and 810 vacancies. According to MSME Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report, 53,295 passed out job seekers registered themselves on the MSME SAMPARK portal against 5,397 as of December 31, 2019.

According to the portal, 28,029 candidates have been placed so far.

MSME sector is said to have borne the maximum brunt of the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown, the MSME sector has been facing a massive liquidity and supply crunch, shortage of labour.

Meanwhile, in order to mitigate the distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and ramp up hiring in the MSME sector, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has announced three initiatives namely - Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of Rs. 3 lakh crore which was valid till October 2020.

MSME SAMPARK - a digital platform wherein MSMEs can hire students and trainees from 18 MSME Technology Centres. According to the portal, the centres provide training to around 1.5 lakh students annually and most of them are being absorbed by industry within the country as well as abroad.

The portal provides for the jobseekers to share resumes and register themselves for job openings. The recruiters on the other hand can close the talent gap by getting the right candidate.

The job portal was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind in June 2018.

As per the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, 11.10 crore jobs have been created in the MSME sector.