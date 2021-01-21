MARKET NEWS

MSME Samadhaan: Delayed payment applications disposed of by facilitation councils rise 149%

In case of delay in payment beyond 45 days, the MSEs can approach the MSEFCs to fast-track the settlement of dues by the buyer.

Shreeja Singh
January 21, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

The quantum of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) delayed payment applications disposed of by the micro and small enterprise facilitation councils (MSEFC) has jumped 149 percent in around 12 months as of January 21.

As per the data sourced from the MSME Samadhaan portal, 5,854 applications amounting to Rs 866.50 crore have been disposed of.

According to the MSME Ministry's 2019-2020 Annual Report, the number of disposed of applications stood at 2,347 amounting to Rs 573 crore as on December 31, 2019.

The total number of delayed payment applications filed by MSMEs too has risen by 103 percent during this period, from 32,483 on December 31, 2019, to 65,999 as of date.

In terms of the rejected applications, MSEFCs have rejected 11,422 delayed payment applications amounting to Rs 2,372.74 crore. Further, in terms of the mutually settled cases, 5,895 applications have been disposed of through mutual settlement involving Rs 8,93.49 crore.

The MSME Samadhaan portal was launched in October 2017 by the then Minister of State (MoS) Giriraj Singh.

MSME Samadhaan is a delayed payment monitoring portal. It is governed by the Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils for the settlement of disputes relating to the delayed payment to the MSEs by the government departments, ministries and central public sector enterprises.

In case of delay in payment beyond 45 days, the MSEs can approach the MSEFCs to fast-track the settlement of dues by the buyer.

The COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged all the sectors, but it is the MSME sector, which is said to have borne the maximum brunt of the pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic-induced lockdown, the MSME sector has been facing a massive liquidity and supply crunch, shortage of labour and non-payment of dues.

The government had announced a Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package in order to mitigate the stress caused by the lockdown. The scheme was valid till October.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had later extended the ECLGS till November 2020 and had further extended it till March 21, 2021.
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #COVID19 #India #MSME
first published: Jan 21, 2021 03:07 pm

