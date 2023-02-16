 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MSCI defers decision on 2 Adani group firms' weightages in indices

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Index provider MSCI Inc has postponed the implementation of reducing the weightages of two Adani group firms, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, in its indices, citing potential impact from price limit mechanisms.

The decision on the changes in the weightages, which was to be effective this month, has now been postponed to May.

In a statement, MSCI said the reversal of the updates to these two securities in the February 2023 index review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from February 16.

