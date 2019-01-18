App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

MRF ranks highest in customer satisfaction with tractor tyres

MRF Tyres performed strongly in the four tyre performance-related factors - durability, traction, ride quality and appearance, a press release from the company said. The JD Power 2018 is the inaugural edition of the tyre satisfaction index.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

City-based tyre major MRF on Friday said it has bagged the top rank in terms of customer satisfaction in the J D Power 2018 India Tractor Tyre Satisfaction Index Study.

MRF Tyres performed strongly in the four tyre performance-related factors - durability, traction, ride quality and appearance, a press release from the company said. The JD Power 2018 is the inaugural edition of the tyre satisfaction index.

The recognition highlights the position of MRF in the market as the most preferred farm tyre brand among tractor owners, the release said. The study also finds that satisfaction with tyres was higher when customers personally choose the brand installed on the tractors, it said.

MRF offers the range tyres to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)under the farm portfolio, it said. Executive vice-president (marketing)of MRF Tyres Koshy Varghese received the award from J D Power, Practice Lead for agriculture and construction equipment, Yukti Arora at an event recently, the release added.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MRF #tyres

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.