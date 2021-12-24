MARKET NEWS

Mphasis' UK subsidiary inks deal with Ardonagh; acquires 51% in Mrald Ltd

Mphasis, in the year 2020, had announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group, UK (Ardonagh).

PTI
December 24, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

IT firm Mphasis on Friday said it has signed an agreement with UK-based Ardonagh, wherein its subsidiary has acquired 51 per cent stake in a shared services entity Mrald Ltd (MRL).

Mphasis, in the year 2020, had announced a deal with the Specialty Broking Segment of The Ardonagh Group, UK (Ardonagh).

Expanding on this, Mphasis Consulting Limited, UK (MCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and Ardonagh, has agreed to set up a shared services entity to service middle and back-office functions, a regulatory filing said.

''...To execute this, Mphasis and Ardonagh, on Friday signed a Business Venture Agreement wherein, Mphasis acquires 51 per cent in Mrald Limited, a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales,'' it added.

The filing said the call option exercisable by MCL provides an option to buy the remaining 49 per cent ownership interest held by Ardonagh Services Limited UK at the end of 5 years and 7 years from the date of joint venture.

The filing said the purpose of entering into the BVA (Business Venture Agreement) is for enabling operational services and transformation for insurance intermediary services and reinsurance including, but not limited to, client administration, payment processing, claims processing, procurement, data management and storage software management and network and security solutions.

It added that the Board of MRL, UK, can have a minimum of three directors and a maximum of seven directors, of which up to four directors may be appointed by MCL.

''Pursuant to the BVA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the MRL shall acquire intellectual property rights in relation to identified information technology platforms of ASL and the rights, benefits and claims of Ardonagh subsisting as at closing or arising thereafter against third parties,'' the filing said.
PTI
first published: Dec 24, 2021 02:43 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.