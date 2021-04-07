English
Mphasis Q4 PAT seen up 1.2% QoQ to Rs 2,504.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 1.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 346.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

April 07, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Mphasis to report net profit at Rs 2,504.2 crore up 1.2% quarter-on-quarter (up 6.7% year-on-year).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 9.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 486.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 7, 2021 12:49 pm

