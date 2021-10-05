Mphasis Q2 PAT seen up 7.3% QoQ to Rs. 364.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Mphasis | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 140 percent to Rs 1592.50 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 664.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 6.87% September quarter: 9.65%, and December quarter: 11.43%.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Mphasis to report net profit at Rs. 364.5 crore up 7.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 21.8% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 17.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,860.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 18 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 534,1 crore.

