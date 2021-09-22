MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mphasis acquires US-based Blink for $94 million

Founded in 2000, Seattle-headquartered Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services firm Mphasis on Wednesday announced the acquisition of US-based Blink for up to $94 million (about Rs 694.3 crore).

Founded in 2000, Seattle-headquartered Blink provides design consultancy services around user experience (UX), user research-based software product design and strategy, and customer experience (CX) design for marquee brands.

With over 130 employees, Blink has additional studios in Austin, Boston, San Diego, and San Francisco.

"The acquisition closed on September 21, 2021 (PST) consequent to signing of the definitive agreement in nature of agreement for Plan of Merger between Mphasis Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company; a subsidiary of Mphasis Corporation; and Blink Interactive Inc," a regulatory filing said.

Total consideration of the transaction is up to $94 million, including earnouts, it added.

Close

Related stories

The acquisition is expected to provide access marquee logos, strengthen experience business and is leadership and revenue growth accretive, it said.

Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in its Front2Back Transformation approach.

"The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers,” he added.

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30 per cent per annum ie, 4-5x the overall IT services market, he noted.

"There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around Product, Experience and Service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients and industries we service together,” Rakesh said.

Blink CEO Karen Clark Cole said designing products that people use, love and remember is always the company's mission.

"We are so thrilled to now have Mphasis' engineering skills as part of our core, providing end-to-end services for our clients and following our designs through to launch," Cole added.
PTI
Tags: #Blink #Business #MphasiS
first published: Sep 22, 2021 08:01 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.