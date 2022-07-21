English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Oil prices slump as stockpiles and rate hikes stoke demand fears

    Brent crude futures lost $5.13, or 4.8%, to $101.79 a barrel by 1039 GMT after slipping 0.4% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $5.05, or 5.06%, at $94.83 after a 1.9% drop on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    Brent crude oil futures (Representative Image)

    Brent crude oil futures (Representative Image)

    Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles stoked demand worries and returning energy supply from Libya and Russia eased supply concerns.

    Brent crude futures lost $5.13, or 4.8%, to $101.79 a barrel by 1039 GMT after slipping 0.4% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $5.05, or 5.06%, at $94.83 after a 1.9% drop on Wednesday.

    Oil futures trading volumes have been thin and prices volatile as traders have to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

    The European Central Bank is set to join other central banks in raising interest rates, focusing on fighting runaway inflation rather than the economic downturn, which can weigh on oil demand. An announcement is due at 1215 GMT.

    European stocks, which often move in tandem with oil prices, also dipped ahead of the rate decision. [MKTS/GLOB]

    Close

    Related stories

    U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels last week, government data showed on Wednesday, far exceeding analyst forecasts. [EIA/S]

    "U.S. gasoline demand is struggling to shift into top gear during the peak summer driving season," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

    The Bank of Japan projected inflation would exceed its target this year in fresh forecasts issued on Thursday, but the central bank maintained ultra-low interest rates.

    Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Wednesday said that crude production had resumed at several oilfields after the lifting of force majeure on oil exports last week.

    On the natural gas front, Gazprom resumed flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies more than a third of Russian gas exports to the European Union.

    However, one of Canada's major oil export arteries, the Keystone pipeline, was operating at reduced rates for a third day on Wednesday, operator TC Energy said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Brent crude futures #Oil prices #oil supply
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 05:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.