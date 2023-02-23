MPC minutes show the house is still divided

Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have become largely predictable. There is a minority in the panel pitching constantly for a halt in rate hikes and seeking greater focus back on reviving the economic growth.

The opposite camp is largely undecided on the future course of rate action. It believes the inflation threat isn't over yet and it is early to lower the guard. Going by the latest MPC minutes, Jayanth Varma, one of the external members who has always been a lone voice in the panel, continued to be the dissenter in the club.

Varma said rate hikes are enough and even the 25 bps rate hike approved by the MPC in the last meeting was not warranted in the current context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns.

Varma wasn’t alone this time. Ashima Goyal, another MPC external member, too made a strong case against rate hike and voted for a pause making three key arguments. First, excessive front-loading of rate hikes carries the risk of over-shooting. Second, since there are more lags in monetary transmission in India, over-shooting can have persistent deleterious effects. Third, macroeconomic stability improves most rapidly if real interest rates are kept smoothly below growth rates.

But, against these two, the other four lobbied for a 25 bps rate hike and probably more hikes ahead. Their common stance can be summarised in deputy governor Michael Patra's comment. "The MPC has to remain committed to its primary mandate. The recent experience has amply demonstrated that low and stable inflation is the credible nominal anchor for a reinvigoration of growth. Moving the policy rate into restrictive territory at a resolute pace has provided the headroom to continue to moderate the order of rate increases," he said. The minority view has a powerful supporter, though, in the Union finance minister, who clearly wants the rate hikes to halt and growth-support measures to kick in. On February 3, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested that the central bank could perhaps go easy on the rate hikes with inflation falling on a sustainable basis. The pressure on the MPC to hike interest rates has now eased, the FM said.

HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points Despite the 25 bps rate hike, the tone of the central bank’s policy language suggests that the MPC largely agrees with the FM’s point of view. But, till now, they have remained non-committal. So, what's next? The US Federal Reserves have signalled intention for more rate hikes to tame inflation but, albeit, in smaller doses. This will continue to weigh heavily on the Indian MPC, prompting it for, perhaps, to effect another round of rate hike. That said, much of the rate hikes may have come to an end. Since last May, the MPC has hiked the policy repo rate by 250 bps. While rate cuts are clearly off the table this year, the panel may enter into a phase of prolonged pause soon. The question is how soon.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.