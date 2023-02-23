 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC minutes show the house is still divided

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Much of the rate hikes may have come to an end already. While rate cuts are clearly off the table this year, the panel may enter into a phase of prolonged pause soon. Question is how soon.

Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have become largely predictable. There is a minority in the panel pitching constantly for a halt in rate hikes and seeking greater focus back on reviving the economic growth.

The opposite camp is largely undecided on the future course of rate action. It believes the inflation threat isn't over yet and it is early to lower the guard.  Going by the latest MPC minutes, Jayanth Varma, one of the external members who has always been a lone voice in the panel, continued to be the dissenter in the club.

Varma said rate hikes are enough and even the 25 bps rate hike approved by the MPC in the last meeting was not warranted in the current context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns.

Varma wasn’t alone this time. Ashima Goyal, another MPC external member, too made a strong case against rate hike and voted for a pause making three key arguments. First, excessive front-loading of rate hikes carries the risk of over-shooting. Second, since there are more lags in monetary transmission in India, over-shooting can have persistent deleterious effects. Third, macroeconomic stability improves most rapidly if real interest rates are kept smoothly below growth rates.