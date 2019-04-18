App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MPC Minutes: RBI Governor Das stresses on growth, Acharya on keeping inflation in check

MPC members Das and Dholakia suggested a move from the conventional policy action measure of 25 basis points or its multiples.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed on the need to support economic growth and said inflation was likely to be lower than projected, as he voted for a rate cut in the April Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting.

"Investment demand is losing traction and a deceleration in exports may further impact investment activity," Das said. "With the inflation outlook looking benign and headline inflation expected to remain below target in the current year, it becomes necessary to address the challenges to the sustained growth of the Indian economy."

While Das listed risks to inflation like global oil prices and deficient monsoons, he also noted that core inflation may soften if the recent slowdown in domestic economic activity intensified.

On the other hand, MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya flagged uncertainties on inflation and voted for a pause. "On balance, therefore, notwithstanding signs of weakness in growth evinced in high

frequency economic indicators, I am inclined to wait for some more time for incoming data to resolve several important uncertainties that will shape the Indian economy in the coming one or two years," he said.

Acharya also said the 6.25 percent policy repo rate was just "right" for achieving the headline inflation target of 4 percent on a durable basis in the medium term. RBI's key policy rate was reduced to 6 percent in the April review.

Another RBI official and MPC member Micheal Patra, who voted for a rate cut, said the biggest risks to growth are global. "Some of these risks are already materializing. Global growth estimates and projections are being marked down as incoming data confirm the loss of momentum that is underway," he said.

Das, along with MPC member Ravindra Dholakia, suggested a move from the conventional policy action measure of 25 basis points or its multiples. "I would like to state here that there is a need to consider interest rate adjustments, not necessarily in the conventional way of 25 bps or multiples thereof," Das said.

Dholakia, while voting for a 25 bps rate cut, said "I would have

preferred to cut it by 35-40 bps this time."

The RBI, on April 18, released the minutes of the three-day MPC review meeting that was held on April 2-4. In its first bi-monthly policy review, the MPC voted 4-2 for a 25 basis points rate cut. This was RBI's second consecutive rate cut since February policy.

MPC members Chetan Ghate and RBI's Acharya voted against a policy rate reduction in April.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #MPC minutes #RBI

