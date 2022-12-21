 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC Minutes: Premature pause in rate hikes a costly error at this juncture, says RBI Governor

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

The MPC hiked the repo rate by 35 bps in the meeting taking the policy repo rate to 6.25 per cent to fight persistently high inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is of the opinion that a premature pause in the monetary policy rate hike course would prove to be a costly policy error at this juncture, showed the minutes of the Monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held between December 5 to December 7.

“I am of the view that a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture,” Das said.

Given the uncertain outlook, Das added that we might find ourselves striving to do a catch-up through more vital policy actions in the subsequent meetings to ward off accentuated inflationary pressures.

The MPC hiked the repo rate by 35 bps in the meeting taking the policy repo rate to 6.25 percent to fight persistently high inflation. The central bank publishes the minutes of the monetary policy on the fourteenth day after every monetary policy meeting.

Das voted for an increase of 35 bps in the repo rate – a departure from 50 bps on three previous occasions – which itself conveys the signal of an improvement in the inflation outlook.

In December monetary policy, Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das voted to increase the policy repo rate by 35 basis points. However, Jayanth R. Varma voted against the repo rate hike.