MPC minutes: Monetary policy needs to remain in 'brace' mode, says RBI DG Patra

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said monetary policy needs to remain in 'brace' mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy, according to the minutes of the meeting released on June 22.

Beyond the first quarter, however, pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects, especially in the second half of 2023-24, he said.

The near-term outlook for inflation is also relatively benign vis-a-vis the 2022-23 experience, Patra added.

The MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in the meeting and said future actions will depend on incoming data.

In the June meeting, the MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation saying it wants to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped in May to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on June 12.

At 4.25 percent, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for May is the lowest in 25 months and is below consensus estimates of 4.4 percent.

Despite the huge 227-basis-point fall since January, CPI inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the 44th month in a row.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the disinflation towards the target rate of 4 per cent is likely to be gradual and protracted. Compared to April, uncertainties on the inflation outlook for H2:2023-24 have not abated.

The spatial and temporal distribution of the south-west monsoon in the backdrop of a likely El Nino weather pattern needs to be watched carefully, especially for its impact on food prices.

Das further said adverse climate events have the potential to quickly change the direction of the inflation trajectory.

"Geo-political tensions, uncertainty on crude price trajectory and volatile financial markets pose further upside risks to prices," he added.

On GDP front, Patra also said that the outlook for real GDP growth in India is brighter than in April.

"Global risks appear contained for now, but idiosyncratic monsoon-related risks have risen and need to be seen off over the ensuing months," he said.

Further, the financial conditions have eased considerably, and domestic financial markets are reflecting a stable growth outlook along with re-anchoring of inflation expectations.