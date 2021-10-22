RBI MPC Minutes: Monetary policy making in 'slow motion' no longer appropriate, says MPC member Jayanth Varma

Representational image.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth Varma expressed strong dissent on the continuation of the so-called accommodative stance citing that risks on growth and inflation are beyond the control of the rate-setting panel and arguing that upside risks to inflation are now more aggravated.

"Both of these risks - one to inflation and the other to growth - are well beyond the control of the MPC, but they warrant a heightened degree of flexibility and agility. A pattern of policy making in slow motion that is guided by an excessive desire to avoid surprises is no longer appropriate," said Varma in the MPC minutes released on October 22.

The MPC kept the repo rate, the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends short-term funds to banks, at the same level in the last policy meeting.

Varma argued that raising effective money market rates quickly towards 4 percent would demonstrate the MPC’s commitment to the inflation target, help anchor expectations, reduce risk premia, enhance macroeconomic stability, and allow lower long-term interest rates to be sustained for longer thereby aiding the economic recovery, the MPC minutes show.

Varma joined all other members in voting for a status quo in repo rate, the key lending rate, at 4 percent. Economic growth was unsatisfactory long before the pandemic, and even if the economic ill effects of the pandemic abate to some extent, substantial monetary accommodation is warranted, Varma said.

“In my view, this level of rates is currently appropriate for reviving economic growth without excessive risk of an inflationary spiral,” Varma said. However, he added that the MPC needs to remain data driven so that it can respond rapidly and adequately to any unforeseen shocks that may arise in future.

This isn't the first time Jayanth Varma dissenting on the policy stance. Despite Varma's dissent, the MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary "to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward."

MPC has six members--– Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Bhide pitched for an accommodative monetary policy stance and broader policy support saying in the context of the uncertainties in the external demand and price conditions and an uneven sectoral growth pattern, such a stance is necessary at this juncture for strengthening the growth momentum and reducing inflation pressures.

Goyal said given India’s foreign exchange reserves and strong external fundamentals, India is well placed to absorb any volatility as advanced economy central banks begin their exit or if financial shocks spread from China. "It is important that policy remains aligned to the domestic cycle and any external shocks are smoothed," Goyal said in the minutes.

All policy members acknowledged the gradual recovery in economic growth while expressing optimism that headline inflation will ease further going ahead. "In sum, we have broadly been right in averting premature tightening and allowing economy to recover. With complementary actions in calibrating liquidity, negative real rates to savers can now be corrected in period ahead," said Mridul Saggar in his comments.

According to Michael Patra, the biggest risks to India’s macroeconomic prospects are global, which could materialise suddenly. "Inflation is now everywhere and raging, with implications for the revival of consumption demand. This is precipitating diverse monetary policy actions which are accentuating the fissures in the global economy," said Patra.

"Recent financial developments amidst a sea of froth highlight the excesses of indebtedness and the potential contagion for the real economy, especially if financial conditions tighten," Patra said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said continued monetary support is necessary as the economic recovery process even now is delicately poised and growth is yet to take firmer roots. "At this critical juncture, our actions have to be gradual, calibrated, well-timed and well-telegraphed to avoid any undue surprises," said Das.

"We are reaching the shore after sailing through a very turbulent journey, and we cannot afford to rock the boat at this crucial stage. We must ensure that we reach safely to begin the journey beyond the shore," Das added.