MPC minutes: Jayanth Varma says policy stance disconneted from reality, calls it vestigial

RBI

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth Varma expressed reservations on the continuation of the policy stance in the June 6-8 meeting saying that the stance has become increasingly disconnected from the reality.

Varma, however, didn't mark a dissent on this terming the stance vestigial at this juncture, showed minutes of the meeting released on June 22.

"I have therefore seriously considered dissenting on this part of the resolution, but after careful thought I have decided to confine myself to expressing reservations on it," Varma wrote in the minutes.

"The main reason for not dissenting is that, after two successive meetings at which the repo rate has been left unchanged, this stance now appears more vestigial than a serious statement of intent," Varma said.

The MPC kept the repo rate, at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends short-term funds to banks, unchanged at 6.5 percent in the meeting and said future actions will depend on incoming data.

In the June meeting, the MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation saying it wants to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

The minutes showed that Varma continued to criticise the continuation of policy stance saying “with every successive meeting, this stance is becoming more and more disconnected from reality.”

Varma said monetary policy is now dangerously close to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy highlighting that “based on the forecast inflation for 5.1% for 2023-24, the real repo rate is now almost 1½%.” “Despite this, the majority of the MPC wishes to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation whatever that phrase might mean,” Varma added.

In the earlier policy meetings toom, Varma had strongly criticised the continuation of the monetary policy stance saying that he failed to comprehend its meaning.

Varma had then said that he was unable to reconcile the language of the stance with the simple fact that no further “withdrawal of accommodation” remains to be done since the repo rate has already been raised to the 6.50% level prevailing at the beginning of the previous easing cycle in February 2019.

Majority members cautious

The minutes showed that majority of the MPC members remained on a cautious mode with respect to inflation but observed that inflationary pressure is gradually easing. Member Ashima Goyal noted that Inflation has moderated into the tolerance band but is not yet firmly on the path to

target, particularly in view of monsoon related uncertainties.

"Even so, it is clear that core inflation is neither persistent nor broad-based. Core inflation fell from 6.2% in January to 5.1% in April this year," Goyal said.

Softening is to be expected in the absence of true second round effects from excess demand or from tight labour markets, Goyal added.

The retail inflation rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, falling to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April. At 4.25 percent, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for May is the lowest in 25 months and is below consensus estimates of 4.4 percent.

Despite the huge 227-basis-point fall since January, CPI inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent or the 44th month in a row. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Deputy governor Patra said while near-term outlook on inflation is relatively benign, beyond the first quarter pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure on inflation.

"Hence, monetary policy needs to remain in ‘brace’ mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy,' Patra said.

A similar view was echoed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das who said the fight against inflation isnt over yet.

"Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band. Our fight against inflation is not yet over. We need to undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if situation so warrants," Das said.

Das refused to commit on future rate actions citing prevailing uncertainties saying it is difficult to give any definitive forward guidance about our future course of action in a rate tightening cycle.