Failure to check inflation | MPC meets to draw up report for govt

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 3 said a separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the RBI.

The meeting was held under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI MPC and Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016, the RBI said.

ALSO READ: RBI letter to government on inflation failure won't be a secret for long: Governor Das

The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and was attended by all MPC members - Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajiv Ranjan, Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R. Varma.

The RBI has failed to keep inflation under 6 percent for three consecutive quarters, warranting a formal response to government explaining the failure in meeting the mandate.

As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, the central bank must submit a report to the Centre following the failure to achieve the inflation target. Further, as per Regulation 7 of the aforementioned regulation, the MPC’s secretary must schedule a separate meeting as part of the normal policy process “to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act”.

“The Report shall be sent to the Central Government within one month from the date on which the Bank has failed to meet the inflation target,” the regulation adds.

The September retail inflation print, released on October 12, confirmed the Indian central bank had failed to meet its mandate for the very first time. Per the law, RBI must now submit a report to the central government explaining why it failed to contain inflation, the remedial actions it proposes to take, and the period within which inflation will return to target.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September, confirming that average inflation had stayed outside the 2-6 percent band for three consecutive quarters.

Inflation has been consistently above the MPC’s 2-6 percent target band for three consecutive quarters. The MPC is tasked with confining inflation within a band of 2 to 6 percent. This is the definition of failure under the flexible inflation targeting framework.

The RBI expects inflation to average 6.7 percent in FY23. Thereafter, it expects inflation to drop to 5 percent in the April-June FY24 quarter, closer to its target. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had given a two-year timeline for inflation to fall to 4 percent.

The MPC's unscheduled meeting comes a day after the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decision on November 2. The Fed, like the RBI, is also looking to quell inflationary pressures.

According to the original schedule, the MPC’s next policy decision was scheduled between December 5-7.

As the CPI data for September, which confirmed the RBI’s failure, was released on October 12, the report must be submitted by November 12.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on November 2 had said that the inflation report may be a “privileged communication” but it will be released to the public at some point.

“The entire monetary policy framework is based on strong principles of transparency,” Das said speaking at a banking conference in Mumbai.

"The MPC’s (Monetary Policy Committee) resolution is meant for the entire economy. The markets should know what is the RBI’s decision. The citizens of the country should know what is the RBI’s decision."

"Unlike that, in case of the letter which the Reserve Bank writes to the government (after failure), it is a report sent under a law. I don’t have the privilege, the authority, or the luxury to release a letter like this written under the law it to the media before even the addressee gets it,” the governor added.