MPC keeps repo rate unchanged, raises GDP growth forecast: 10 key takeaways

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

The decision to kept rates unchanged was unanimous. The Governor also highlighted that the MPC will be ready to act should the situation so warrant.

In a surprise move, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decided to hit the pause button and kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das underlined the contagion risks associated with the global banking turbulence.

He underlined the challenges of fighting the sticky core inflation and said that inflation globally has moderated but descent to target has been long and arduous.

The decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous. The Governor also highlighted that the MPC will be ready to act should situation so warrant.

