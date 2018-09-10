App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP: Number of traders registered under GST crosses 4 lakh

Joint Commissioner of MP Commercial Tax department, Sudip Gupta said that it is mandatory for businessmen with annual gross turnover of more than Rs 20 lakh to register under GST.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of traders who have joined the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in Madhya Pradesh has reached over four lakh, a senior state commercial tax official said.

Joint Commissioner of MP Commercial Tax department, Sudip Gupta, told PTI that by the end of the current financial year, the number of registered businessmen under GST could further increase to 4.60 lakh.

"Nearly three lakh businessmen in MP got associated with the GST regime when it was implemented nationwide on July 1, 2017. At present, the number of such businessmen has gone above four lakh," Gupta said.

Gupta said that it is mandatory for businessmen with annual gross turnover of more than Rs 20 lakh to register under GST.

Under VAT, registration was mandatory for those having annual gross turnover of more than Rs 10 lakh.

He said that most of the businessmen associated with the old system of Value Added Tax (VAT) had been registered under GST.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:44 pm

tags #Business #GST #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.