MP: No COVID-19 case or death reported; active tally at eight

No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, leaving the tally and toll unchanged at 10,54,903 and 10,776, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,119, leaving the state with an active caseload of eight, he said.

With 2,548 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,33,077, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,903, new cases  Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,119, active cases-Eight, number of tests so far 3,02,33,077.