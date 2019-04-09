App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP govt invites bids for 25 MW rooftop solar projects

Around 34 companies from across the country attended a meeting organised here to discuss parameters related to the projects with officials of Madhya Pradesh government, World Bank and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh government on April 9 said it has invited bids for 25 MegaWatt (MW) rooftop solar projects for industrial units in the state. The tenders have been invited by state-owned Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) and the last day to submit financial bids is May 10, 2019.

"Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) has... invited bids for 25 MW solar rooftop projects under RESCO mode for industries in Madhya Pradesh," MPUVNL said in a statement.

Around 34 companies from across the country attended a meeting organised here to discuss parameters related to the projects with officials of Madhya Pradesh government, World Bank and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Around 700 industries in Mandideep industrial area near Bhopal have been identified for the project.

related news

The project is being implemented jointly with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), which has also provided land on lease to the industries, MPUVNL said.

It further said that "MPIDC will be a co-signatory to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and is offering payment assurance for the developer, and there is no subsidy in the project".

However, the World Bank (WB) through State Bank of India (SBI) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) through Punjab National Bank (PNB) are providing concessional loan to successful bidders under the project, MPUVNL said, adding that concessional funding from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is also available.

"Rooftop solar project under RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model is an attractive option for industries to implement and achieve significant savings on their electricity bills.

"MPUVN and MPIDC have joined hands in this effort to aggregate demand and achieve scale for a competitive tariff from RESCOs. For the first time, state agencies have come together for implementation of a market-based rooftop solar tender for industries without subsidy support from central or the state," Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, Madhya Pradesh said.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: Russell's heroics go ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Will Vivek Oberoi change his Twitter name to ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

IPL 2019 | Tahir & Harbhajan Are Like Wine, Maturing With Age: Dhoni

Woman Driven Out of Matrimonial House Can File Case Where She Has Take ...

'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Gets U Certificate from CBFC

IPL 2019 | Twitter Wowed by CSK's Thumping Win Over KKR

IPL 2019 | Deepak Chahar - CSK's Unsung Power Play Hero

IPL 2019 | CSK Win Easy After KKR Batsmen Fall Like Ninepins

MP CM Kamal Nath and His Son Nakul Jointly Own a Fortune of Rs 784 Cro ...

Snapshot: Chennai Maintain Chepauk Dominance

Polling in Chhattisgarh to Go Ahead As Planned After BJP MLA, 4 Others ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath describes current economic atmospher ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

Market expert SP Tulsian maintains 'buy' call on banking stocks, prefe ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.