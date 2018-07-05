Moving on from the Nirav Modi saga, diamond fraternity markets themselves internationally

Tasmayee Laha Roy

Moneycontrol News

The Nirav Modi scam might have left some with a bad aftertaste but the diamond fraternity has moved on. The Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is now aiming to regain trust from the sector and meet their target of pushing India’s exports to US$60 billion by 2022.

“Gem and jewelry is one the leading sectors contributing approximately 7 per cent of India’s total GDP and we are trying very hard to push it to 10%. To meet that target we have been very aggressive with our marketing. We are participating in record number of international shows to get maximum visibility and retain our leadership position in processing of rough diamonds globally,” said GJEPC, Vice Chairman, Colin Shah.

While the GJEPC has already travelled to Vegas, China, Singapore and Sydney this fiscal, their initiate calendar include Dubai, Arabia, Vicenza, Italy, Germany, Birmingham, Germany, Hong Kong, Turkey and Switzerland. The various international events and exhibitions by GJEPC are set to amplify and offer opportunities to the international buyers.

However, the initiatives do not stop with visibility enhancement. “The council is striving to set up common facility centres and jewellery parks across India under guidance of Honorable Commerce Minister, Suresh Prabhu, which will give major boost to the employment in the sector going forward. We are in talks with the Indian Government and the state government supporting us in setting up a Gem Bourse in Jaipur which would help the coloured gemstones industry to play a bigger role in the global market and also help generate thousands of jobs in the sector,” said Pramod Agrawal, chairman, GJEPC.

Whats more? In 2017-18 till January, as per GJEPC data, India exported rough diamonds worth US$1.175 billion against $1.5 billion the previous year but most of it is in the small diamond category. GJEPC is now trying to venture into big diamonds too. “We are trying to get the miners from Africa, Canada, Austria, Russia. Getting Russian diamond mining company Alrosa was the first initiative to get into the larger diamond finishing business,” added Shah.

Alrosa has a long trade collaboration with India. In the new contract period 2018-2020, ALROSA has signed 15 long-term contracts with diamond manufacturing companies in India.

Mr. Jim Vimadalal, Director of Mumbai representative office said, “Our India office will drive the interactions with the industry stakeholders more efficiently. Going forward, the cooperation between Alrosa and the polished diamond manufacturers in India will continue to grow.”