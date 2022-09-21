MOVIN expands delivery services to 28 cities

InterGlobe Enterprises and logistics major UPS joint venture MOVIN on Wednesday announced the expansion of its network to 28 cities in the country.

The company, set up in May this year, also said it is setting up hubs across the country with the latest one in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra while the plans are to develop 10 such facilities as part of its strategy to connect more regional centres by the first quarter of the next year to further strengthen its offerings and boost its capability in the B2B logistics space.

MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services including a fully predictable, day-definite service, as well as express, time definite service across the country. "We are expanding rapidly by connecting metros, tier-l and tier-II cities with our strategic hubs through regional centres, offering greater coverage to our customers," said JB Singh, Director InterGlobe Enterprises and Board Member at MOVIN.

Through this expansion of operations, MOVIN's express end-of-day and standard premium delivery services will now be catering to B2B customers across more than 2000 pin codes, the company said. The company's end-of-the day network covers 28 cities while the standard premium network is present across 13 cities.

MOVIN also said it will continue to grow its reach across India and will soon expand its express early morning (before 10:30 am) and express mid-day (before noon) service as well.