Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose up to 45,000%

Market is trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 56 points at 10,631 and the Sensex was down 206 points at 34,958.

On the NSE, Just Dial gained 18.53 percent over the last two days, while Kiri Industries rose 17.38 percent and Uflex gained 16 percent.

Other big gainers over the period include KRBL, up 13.39 percent. Sakthi Sugars rose 13.15 percent while Patel Engineering gained 11.3 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared with their 5-day average traded volume.

Vardhman Textiles was trading with volumes of 690,199 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,529 shares, an increase of 45,040.55 percent. On the other hand, Bhushan Steel was trading with volumes of 1,608,877 shares, compared to its five day average of 39,902 shares, an increase of 3,932.03 percent.

Uflex was trading with volumes of 259,585 shares, compared to its five day average of 12,771 shares, an increase of 1,932.58 percent. Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was trading with volumes of 262,714 shares, compared to its five day average of 19,842 shares, an increase of 1,224.06 percent.

Godfrey Philips was trading with volumes of 64,673 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,718 shares, an increase of 1,270.77 percent.